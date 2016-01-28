Hooray! OnePlus X goes invite-free after just three months

The OnePlus X has ditched its invite system just 92 days after going on sale.

Three months is still a long time to wait, but compared to its predecessors the OnePlus X has been a lot faster in shedding the cumbersome purchase process.

The original OnePlus One took 362 days to ditch the invites, while the OnePlus 2 improved on things by canning the system in 180 days.

As annoying as it is, there are good reasons behind the invite system. Chinese start-up firm OnePlus was able to generate hype around its first few devices with a veneer of exclusivity thanks to limited availability, while it also allowed the newly formed venture to keep on top of production.

It may not have been overly popular, but it did its job.

Positive movements

However, now it's gained traction in the market the invite system is beginning to frustrate more customers, and with other comparably well-specced, affordable and easily available handsets now on the market, it risks losing sales.

This news is a positive step, but come the OnePlus 3 launch later this year an invite system may not be enough for the company as pressure is applied by the likes of Motorola, Huawei, Oppo, Xiamoi and ZTE.

Considering OnePlus has managed to slash the time between launch and ditching the invites from a year to three months, we hope that when the OnePlus 3 arrives invites will be a thing of the past.