Fibre optic internet speeds are coming to smartphones in 2016

Modems aren't exactly the sexiest aspect of technology, but getting fibre optic internet speeds on your mobile phone is pretty darn cool - and that's exactly what Qualcomm's X16 LTE Modem claims it can do.

Qualcomm says the X16 is able to offer download speeds up to 1Gbps, which is incredibly quick. In fact, at that speed you could download a full HD movie in less than 30 seconds.

It would also greatly improve streaming on your mobile device, making your Netflix and Amazon Instant Video binges on the go smoother and buffer-free.

Speed limit

These are theoretical speeds though, and the likelihood is you wouldn't top out during normal usage. The modem is just one component as well, but smartphones packing the Z16 LTE are due to arrive during the second half of 2016.

There's also the issue surrounding network providers, as most carriers around the world are unable to offer up such speeds on their current setups. While Qualcomm may have the technology ready to go in 2016, it could well be a few years before we can really harness the power of the X16.

In the meantime, we'll just sit here waiting for our apps to download at a much slower rate.