Facebook Messenger adds Snapchat-style Codes, making it easier to connect

When Facebook created a separate Messenger app, it made a point that it sees the service as a solid standalone communication app. Today, Facebook is taking things one step further with Messenger Codes.

The new feature lets you find other people by simply scanning their unique code, Snapchat-style. No phone numbers necessary, and you don't even need to be Facebook friends to connect.

Additionally, Facebook is adding personalized links that can be shared. This is more useful if you're a business owner: people can click your link and instantly start talking shop.

Also, if you connect to someone via their link instead of searching their name, you'll know you're definitely speaking to right person.

This all ties into the announcement that Messenger now has more than 900 million monthly active users. Which, you know, is quite a lot.