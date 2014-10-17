Android's local multiplayer feature could be an actual game changer

We're very, very pleased by this news

Nintendo 3DS owners have been enjoying local multiplayer for yonks, but Android gamers haven't been able to use the same feature - or at least not so easily.

But Google wants to fix that, and so it's adding an Android update that will enable "ambient, real-time" gaming between multiple users. Basically, a proper local multiplayer.

Developers will be able to add in the new feature thanks to a tweaked backend, allowing users to easily invite people nearby into their game, be it someone else sat on the sofa or a stranger on the train.

Now, can we get console game developers to bring back split-screen multiplayer too? We really miss that.