Android Ice Cream Sandwich now served on 10% of devices

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich is now running on 10% of all Android devices, a whole nine months after it was launched.

The news comes direct from the Android Developer site, which shows a breakdown of all the Android versions running on devices as of July 2.

The majority of Android devices are currently running version 2.3, known as Gingerbread – making up a 64 per cent share of the distribution.

Not even second

Nine months after Ice Cream Sandwich was launched, it still lies third in the most used Android OS versions, with Froyo (version 2.2) rocking up second with a 17.3 per cent share of the market, with ICS accounting for 10.9 per cent.

The roll out of the Ice Cream Sandwich update has been a slow and painful one for many consumers, as manufacturers and networks delayed getting it out, with many devices still awaiting the upgrade.

Google recently unveiled its next version of Android, known as Jelly Bean, which will land on the Samsung Galaxy Nexus and Google Nexus S in mid-July, alongisde the arrival of the Nexus 7.

We hope this update is adopted in a more efficient manner than its predecessor, getting more of us out of Gingerbread and into Jelly Bean.

