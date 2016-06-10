6 amazing Tango apps that will make you want an AR phone

The Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, the first Tango consumer phone, arrived for all to admire this week. It delivers astounding augmented reality (AR) capabilities in the package of a first-rate handset, letting you interact with the real world in a completely new and imaginative way.

As I noted in my hands on review, however, a large part of what will make or break the Phab 2 Pro - and all Tango devices - is the apps that accompany it. If the apps fail to deliver a useful or delightful experience, then Tango will fail, too.

Thankfully, Tango apps are off to a good start. I checked out six applications at Lenovo Tech World on June 9 that, though still in beta, offered a glimpse at exciting AR to come. They weren't perfect and may not be subject to a ton of use after a few initial go-rounds, but each was unique and impressive in its own way. What's more, each illustrated what Tango is capable of, and that alone is reason to celebrate.

Lenovo says 30 Tango-enabled apps (including the six in this list) will be available when the Phab 2 Pro launches in September, and 100 more will arrive by the end of the year. Read on for a look at six Tango apps that herald the era of AR handsets.