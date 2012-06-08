20-somethings drive demand for cloud services, SMS integration

It shouldn't come as a surprise, but a poll by tyntec and YouGov found that young adults in the U.S. are the main source of demand for emerging technologies such as cloud-based mobile services.

In addition, two thirds of "millenials" are interested in using tablet computers as phones and SMS integration in social networks.

So young people like new technology, apparently. But millennials are also reportedly the biggest consumer group in history, accounting for 25 percent of the U.S. population and $200 billion in spending power.

The poll queried more than 1,000 U.S. residents aged 18 and up. Among millennials, 64 percent own a smartphone, while only 29 percent of those 55 and older have one.

SMS is by leaps and bounds the most popular feature in the 18-24 group, used by 81 percent of mobile users. Only eight percent of respondents said they access their email from their mobile devices.

Of the 18-24 year-olds, two thirds are interested in using tablets and other devices (iPods, etc.) as phones.

NEW TEXT MESSAGE: You've been poked

Mobile access to social networks, predictably, proved most popular among 18-24 year-olds, with nearly 70 percent regularly using their mobile devices to check social sites.

In comparison, 37 percent of 25-34 year-olds and 53 percent of 35-44 year-olds said the same.

All age groups reportedly expressed openness to or flat-out interest in text messages being integrated with social networks, including receiving profile updates, posts, tweets, and direct messages via SMS.

Is texting better than sex?

Millennials revealed that they're loathe to give up texting, with 71 percent admitting that they'd rather give up alcohol, chocolate, caffeine, exercise, or a toothbrush for a week than lose texting for a year.

But only 12 percent said the same about sex - i.e., they'd rather give up texting for a year than give up sex for a week.

Maybe their significant others were reading this over their shoulders.

"This survey validates that consumers are pushing the envelope to leverage text and mobile in innovative ways to communicate and reach their social networks," said tyntec CEO Michael Kowalzik.

Also, that young adults enjoy sex.

Via Market Watch