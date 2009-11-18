Google Phone launching in 2010, says report

Rumours of a Google-branded phone have been doing the rounds for some time now and it looks like consumers will finally be able to get their hands on the Google Phone at some point next year.

Latest reports indicate that the next 'super' Android devices that are set to be thinner than the Droid or the Apple iPhone – the current two most critically-lauded smartphones on the market – will be available in the near future.

However, it is the confirmation that Google is bringing out its OWN phone in 2010 that is causing the most excitement amongst mobile fans and industry pundits alike.

Absolutely confirmed

TechCrunch's Michael Arrington is first to the Google Phone confirmation party, noting "there are a few things we have absolutely confirmed: Google is building their own branded phone that they'll sell directly and through retailers... it has now slipped to early 2010....[and] will be produced by a major phone manufacturer but will only have Google branding."

The Google Phone is basically set to be 100 per cent designed by Google. It will be "Google's pure vision of what a phone should be," claims TechCrunch.

Rumours currently point towards HTC being the chosen manufacturer set to build the new Google phone, although TechCrunch favours a Korean phone manufacturer such as LG or Samsung.

As ever, TechRadar will be working with our contacts in and close to all the above-named companies to try to find out more. Stay tuned.

Via Techcrunch.com