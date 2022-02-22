Oops, Nvidia's LHR graphics cards have been hacked again

Audio player loading…

Early in 2021, Nvidia released LHR (light hash rate) versions of its graphics cards, starting with the RTX 3060, in the interest of keeping cryptocurrency miners from buying up all the stock before gamers could get their hands on them. However, it looks like that plan just went up in smoke.

New software posted on GitHub by user SergeyDev allegedly gets around the hash rate limiter, making the graphics cards much more powerful for mining purposes. The speeds of each unlocked GPU have been reported by Chinese tech website MyDrivers, and spotted by the folks over at VideoCardz and it appears that all of the Nvidia graphics cards are back at full mining strength.

The software is essentially a third-party graphics driver and BIOS, so this would definitely fall in the "download at your own risk" category, but if it works, it could make all these Nvidia cards freshly attractive to Bitcoin miners, reduce supplies and send graphics card prices on the rise, again.

We don't test cryptocurrency mining performance here at TechRadar, so we can't speak to the efficacy of this software. But either way, it's unlikely that Nvidia will be able to easily stamp out this workaround, as any existing graphics cards on the market would need a BIOS update to counter it.

We've reached out to Nvidia for comment, and we'll update this story if and when we hear anything back from Team Green. But this isn't the first time this has happened and it looks like graphics cards may start to become more expensive soon – as hard as that is to hear.

Via Wccftech