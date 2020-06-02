OnePlus Z spotted on Geekbench, is a launch imminent?

OnePlus, which launched the OnePlus 8 series recently as part of a gradual shift towards the premium smartphone segment, appears to be taking a U-turn towards the affordable handsets. Rumours of a OnePlus Z have been going around for some time now. And today, the device cropped up on Geekbench.

The new device, with the product name as OnePlus AC2003, has been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench. The specifications listed on the site suggest that this yet-to-be-launched device could be the OnePlus Z - the phoenix that we all are eagerly waiting to rise from the ashes.

This benchmark score that went live yesterday on Geekbench suggests that this phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.8GHz, has 12 GB of RAM and runs on Android 10. The report shows that the device was able to get a single-core score of 612 and multi-core score of 1955.

Additionally, the motherboard of this upcoming smartphone is listed as “Lito”. While there is not much information about this chipset, however, folks at MySmartPrice have reported that this might be a Snapdragon 765G, a gaming avatar or an updated version of Snapdragon 765 SoC and may come with 5G modem- X52 integrated. The benchmark scores of the rumoured OPPO Reno 4 with identical specifications are almost similar to the mysterious OnePlus device.

Since this unreleased OnePlus smartphone has 12 GB RAM, it could very well be the top-end device in this new category while the lower end device may come with 8GB of RAM and multiple variants based on the amount of onboard storage.

We had earlier reported OnePlus’s CEO Pete Lau speaking about the need of adding “new members” to the family during an interview. Followed by this now-leaked benchmark score. All hint at an impending launch of a budget OnePlus device.

Various reports have suggested that OnePlus may launch a new phone in July and since we do not have any more information at this point, all we can do at this time is to and watch.

Via: NDTV