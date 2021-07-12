OnePlus Nord 2 screen specs confirmed, but don't expect huge changes

The OnePlus Nord 2 is confirmed to debut on July 22, but you won't have to wait until then to learn more about the screen technology - OnePlus is already teasing specs, and it just confirmed the screen size and refresh rate.

In a tweet from the official UK OnePlus Twitter account, the company confirmed the phone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

That's similar to the original OnePlus Nord, which featured a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new phone is also HDR10+ compatible, which is the same as the original OnePlus Nord.

The tweet doesn't share any details on the screen resolution, but if it's sticking with a similar spec to the original phone then you can expect it to be similar to that handset's 1080 x 2400 resolution.

#OnePlusNord2's 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display is so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified. In real people talk, that means the display swims with lifelike colour and visuals for all your favourite content. What’s not to love? pic.twitter.com/mpVJeJ4QlIJuly 12, 2021 See more

Those confirmed specs match what most leaks have suggested, but some sources had originally believed the OnePlus Nord 2 would feature a 6.53-inch display.

That isn't the case though, and the company also won't be including a 120Hz screen like you'd find on a OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro.

Previously, OnePlus confirmed this would be the first phone from the company to feature a MediaTek processor. The company has opted for a MediaTek 1200-AI chipset, but what it'll actually be capable of in real world use is currently unclear.

Little else is known for certain about the OnePlus Nord 2, but we expect the company to continue teasing the phone's announcement over the next couple of weeks ahead of its July 22 full unveiling.