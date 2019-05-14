OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the company's first super-fast internet phone, coming soon

The just-announced OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro aren't capable of connecting to a 5G network, but the company has revealed a version of the handsets that will make use of next-gen connectivity tech.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has been confirmed, but there has yet to be a clear release date or pricing information on the upcoming handset.

All OnePlus can tell us at the moment is that the phone is "coming soon", and there's no clear idea on how much it is set to cost.

The handset is largely similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, but the company has had to do some work to redesign the internals of the phone to fit in the 5G antennae. That involved reworking the NFC antenna too.

In the UK, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will be an exclusive to EE while we haven't heard which carrier will be ranging it in the US or Australia. In fact, we don't yet know for certain whether the 5G handset will make it to either of those countries.

Although we don't have an exact price yet, you shouldn't expect it to be cheap.

The company's CEO previously told TechRadar that its first 5G handset will cost between $200 and $300 more than its previous phones. Considering the OnePlus 7 Pro begins at £649 and tops out at £799 in the UK, it may be we see the price near the £1000 mark for the 5G handset.

OnePlus promises to share more details about the 5G edition of its latest flagship phone in the near future.