Noise Cancelling podcast episode 19: Apple VR, Xbox Series X and AirPods Pro

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are Olivia Tambini, Staff Writer at TechRadar, and Kimberly Gedeon, Staff Writer at Laptop Mag, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: how did we all 'improve' ourselves during lockdown?

We also discuss the ongoing Apple VR rumors, the AirPods Pro Dolby Atmos update and all about the Xbox Series X games reveal. We also discuss the unacceptable backlash that The Last of Us 2 voice actor has received from the gaming community.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is all about laptop trends that must die – you'll need to listen to the show to find out what which trends we're talking about.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.