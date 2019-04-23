Nikon Coolpix W150 makes a splash

Nikon has given its shiny new Z system lots of love recently, but it's already managed to release a couple of compact cameras this year too. And now it's added a third – the colorful, waterproof and shock-resistant Coolpix W150.

Positioned beneath the more enthusiast-focused W300 waterproof option, the W150 follows the W100 that was announced almost three years ago. Despite the time gap, however, the core specs appear to be much the same as before.

The new model packs what looks to be the same 13.2MP CMOS sensor that measures just 1/3.1inches, as well as the same 3x optical zoom lens that covers a 35mm-equivalent range of 30-90mm. Once again, there's also a digital Dynamic Fine Zoom option that claims to boost this range to 6x while keeping things sharp.

The body can travel underwater as far as 10m/33ft and is dust-proof, which in JIS/IEC parlance is equivalent to the IP68 level. It can also be dropped from a height of 1.8m/5.9ft, and can be used in temperatures as low as -10C.

Full HD video recording with electronic VR and stereo sound is present once again, as are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, both of which work with Nikon's SnapBridge system through iOS- and Android-based apps, while charging is via USB.

New scene and editing modes

Nikon claims to have revised the GUI to make it easier to navigate, while 18 scene modes include a number of options specific to the camera's intended use, such as Shoot Under Water, Underwater Face Framing and Add Clarity Underwater.

Around the back there's a fixed 2.7-inch LCD screen with a 230k-dot resolution. Other features include a Target Finding AF mode that detects and focuses on a main subject, as well as a Smile Timer that captures images as soon as it notices the subject has smiled.

Bored of conventional captures? There's a new Picture-in-picture scene mode that's said to make images appear as though they were taken on an instant print camera and placed in front of the background of another picture. And if that doesn't excite you, the option to give images a Little Planet effect might.

The body is set to arrive in five separate finishes, but Nikon hasn't made any pricing or availability information available as yet.