New 2019 iPad tipped to keep Touch ID and the headphone jack

Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad for 2019, and it's not going to usher in too many changes design-wise, according to the latest reports – and that means Touch ID and the 3.5 mm headphone jack live on for another year.

Mac Otakara reports that the 2019 iPad is going to look a lot like the 2018 iPad. There are conflicting insider tips about the size though, with some sources saying the screen will get pushed up to 10 inches or 10.2 inches from the current 9.7 inches.

That might leave a bit more room in the line-up for the iPad Mini 5: Apple is being widely tipped to refresh its smallest iPad model at the same time as it brings out a new budget iPad, possibly as early as this month.

The newly updated iPad Mini isn't expected to change much in terms of its design either, so it sounds as though Apple is planning one last hurrah for the old form factor. It should keep prices down, at least.

What to expect

It's only a year ago that Apple introduced the most recent entry-level iPad, yours for $329 / £319 / AU$469, and the updated model is expected to retail for a similar price.

Apart from a rumored launch date of this month, there's not too much we know about the upcoming 2019 iPad. It would appear Apple is going to give the internals a bump and then leave it at that.

It might also stick with support for the older, original Apple Pencil, rather than adapting to work with the newer, wireless model that Apple introduced with the 2018 iPad Pros.

Whatever Apple has in the pipeline, we'll be sure to bring you the news as and when it's announced – but maybe don't throw away your wired headphones just yet.

Via MacRumors