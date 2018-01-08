Navigate with imagery thanks to 3WordPhoto

It might be difficult for us to move away from the tried-and-tested postcode or Zip codes as a means of pinpointing a location or navigating to a particular address, but what3words has proven that its unique three-word system is far more accurate.

Founded some five years ago but launched in earnest in 2016, the unique geocoding system splits planet earth into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, with each square allocated a fixed and unique three-word address.

It is claimed that 75 per cent of the world suffers from inconsistent, complicated or inadequate addressing systems, yet what3words allows extremely accurate geocoding services that everyone can use via the firm's simple app.

Now, the innovative system can be applied to imagery thanks to a simple new piece of software for iOS and Android devices.

3WordPhoto is a self-contained application that requires access to the user's camera and/or photo library. Keen snappers then shoot an image and the software uses built-in GPS location technology to conjure up the unique three-word address.

Refine, save and share

This can then be applied to the image in question, saved to the device and uploaded to social media.

Users have the choice to refine the three-word address by dragging a map and pin-pointing the exact position, while numerous share settings offer the chance to include an easy weblink on said image (so friends can navigate to the position with a click), latitude and longitude information, a what3words hashtag and more.

Its makers claim the app allows people to easily arrange a place to meet, as there is a visual reference as well as the accurate address, share a well-hidden treasure or accurately pinpoint an amazing point of interest.

Other features include the ability to add a three-word address in 14 different languages, label any existing photos that include location data and instantly share the resulting 3WordPhoto in a number of apps, including Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The app is free to download and is available now from the App Store and Google Play.