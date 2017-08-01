Moto G5S and G5S Plus add more spec to already great budget phones

Motorola has just announced the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, despite only announcing the Moto G5 and G5 Plus earlier in 2017.

The new Moto G5S comes with a 3,000mAh battery - an upgrade on the Moto G5's 2,800mAh cell - as well as an even better camera with a 16MP sensor and phase detection autofocus built-in.

The display on the Moto G5S is also bigger than the original Moto G5 at 5.2-inches, but it has a Full HD resolution so you'll get fewer pixels per inch. It is also made all from metal, so it may have a more premium feel than the G5.

It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and Android 7 software.

The new Moto G5S

Additions to the Plus

Motorola's G5S Plus is a more limited upgrade than the Moto G5S but it does come with a dual-lens camera for the first time and uses two 13MP sensors on the rear.

The same metal unibody design of the Moto G5S has been used on the G5S Plus too.

The new Moto G5S Plus

The front of the phone also has an 8MP sensor for selfies that works in tendem with an LED flash and there's a new panoramic mode too.

The screen has also been bumped up from 5.2-inches to 5.5-inches, which is the same size and resolution as the more expensive Moto Z2 Play.

Other spec includes 32GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 7.1 software too.

Those in the UK will be able to buy either the Moto G5S or the G5S Plus from early August, but considering it's currently August now we're not certain of an exact release date.

The phones will cost £219.99 for the G5S and £259.99 for the G5S Plus. Motorola has confirmed to TechRadar it plans to launch G5S Plus in the US this fall, but there's no pricing details yet and there's no word on an official G5S launch.

There's currently no details on whether Motorola plans to launch the phone in Australia.