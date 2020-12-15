New Mortal Kombat movie gets an April 2021 release date

The Mortal Kombat movie for 2021 has a new release date, and it's the fresh poster that is clueing us in on when you can watch it and where you'll see it first.

April 16, 2021 is when you'll be able to stream or go see the new Mortal Kombat film, according to the movie poster tweeted out by the official MK movie Twitter account.

On April 16, Mortal Kombat enters the arena. Coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/mjB8DRhyYMDecember 14, 2020

This live-action Mortal Kombat movie was supposed to release in mid-2020, but it's been pushed back several times due to the ongoing pandemic. Last we heard, the reboot of the video-game-turned-movie franchise was supposed to launch in January 2021, so we'll now be streaming it three months later on April 16.

By the time Mortal Kombat releases, the original Paul Anderson-directed Mortal Kombat movie will be 26 years old. The new cast will include Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, along with director Simon McQuoid helming the project.

Earlier this month, Warner Bros. made the surprise announcement that 17 of its movies, including Mortal Kombat, would release in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously in 2021, much the charging of movie theater chains.