Apple patents Touch ID for iPad, but could it also come to Macs?

It seems a pretty safe bet that Apple will incorporate its Touch ID security tech in its expected iPad Air 2, especially now that Apple has applied to patent the fingerprint sensor for tablet devices.

PatentlyApple uncovered a newly published filing showing the fingerprint sensor sitting within an iPad's home button, just like it's positioned in the iPhone 5S.

However, before you leave, unsurprised by this seemingly obvious development, there's an interesting plot twist; the patent also shows a Touch ID accessory that can be plugged into the 3.5mm jack.

It also mentions that the tech could take the form of a USB accessory that can be added to the device for authentication purposes.

Mac bound?

As neither the iPad nor iPhone has a USB port, it raises the possibility Apple may be pondering bringing the technology to its Mac OS X computing rang, too.

As Touch ID is currently used to authenticate purchases and protect unauthorised access to the device, there's no reason why Apple wouldn't want to bring it to Macs.

If the firm can do so, and make it backwards compatible by using a USB accessory, then all Apple users could soon have the same peace of mind as those rocking the iPhone 5S.

Would a fingerprint sensor boost your interest in snapping up a new iPad or Mac? Let us know your thoughts below.