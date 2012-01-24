Sony Tablet S and Tablet P Android 4.0 update 'this spring'

Sony has told TechRadar that it will be bringing Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich to its tablet portfolio this spring – which is the first time the company has actually named a time frame for the update.

Before, Sony would only confirm a 'coming soon' but at an event in London, a spokesperson for the company said that ICS would be hitting both the Sony Tablet S and Sony Tablet P in the spring and at the same time.

This means that the tablets will be getting Ice Cream Sandwich around the same time as Sony's phone portfolio.

Cream of the tablet crop

Sony also said that both tablets would be getting a new update in the near future which would bring Microsoft Office functionality but the company didn't actually dwell on what this update would entail.

Sony also showed off its PlayStation Certified gaming platform on the Tablet S and announced that it has now made it compatible with a PlayStation controller.

This means that you don't have to use the on-screen controls for the games on the PlayStation Store.

This is something that OnLive has been trialling as well and by all accounts using a physical controller with your tablet makes the gaming experience a whole lot better – as long as you have a stand for your tablet that is.

At the event, Sony was upbeat about its rather late assault on the tablet market. It reckoned that it had the biggest selling Android tablet over this period but was reticent to give out any numbers.