BlackBerry PlayBook set to go 3D

The BlackBerry PlayBook looks set to go 3D, with an impressive demo shown-off at BlackBerry World this week.

Following its recent acquisition of The Astonishing Tribe (TAT), renowned creative developers, RIM has been beavering away on the 3D content, keen to capitalise on the current 3D buzz, no doubt.

TAT duly showed off someimpressive demos, including 3D widgets, games, a 3D Rubik's cube and more.

No surprises please

Although the tri-dimensional announcement was somewhat played down by the Canadian communications company, the fact that the entire 6,000-strong audience were given 3D glasses for 'a special 3D presentation' from RIM co-CEO Mike Lazaridis, makes us suspect that it will be rather more of a big deal in months to come.

The glasses were required to see the 3D PlayBook content which was relayed by HDMI cable to the big screens - the same can be emulated at home to a big-screen TV.

Claiming that the 3D capability can be rolled out as soon as it is given the nod, TAT explained that the dual-core processor on the PlayBook allows it to handle the 3D images.

The announcement formed part of a lengthy presentation at which RIM showed off Android apps for PlayBook, a native email client for the slate and announced that future BlackBerry smartphones are to get Bing integration.