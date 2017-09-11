Microsoft will finally patch up Windows 10 Creators Update game issues

Since the release of Windows 10 Creators Update in April 2017, many gamers have been complaining of poor performance while they are playing, and it now looks like Microsoft has acknowledged that there is an issue, and is looking to fix it.

Complaints about games stuttering, or experiencing FPS (Frames Per Second) drops, have been swirling for months now on websites such as Nvidia’s community forums, however until now Microsoft has not publicly acknowledged them.

This has been particularly galling for many people, as Windows 10 Creators Update came with new features such as Game Mode, which was supposed to improve gameplay. Instead, for many people, the opposite happened.

Microsoft’s on the case

However, it now appears that Microsoft has acknowledged that there are issues when it comes to game performance in Windows 10 Creators Update, with an engineer from Microsoft writing on the Feedback Hub app – which allows people to submit feedback on their Windows 10 experience – to confirm that Microsoft is looking into it.

The engineer says that “We have been analyzing the traces from your feedback and have identified several different problem sources surfacing as stutter in games. We have a fix for one of them in the Windows Insider build that flighted to the “Fast”ring (build 16273 and above). We are actively investigating the remaining stutter causes and appreciate your patience on this issue.”

Build 16273 was released to Windows Insiders, who have signed up to test early versions of upcoming Windows 10 updates, last month. It’s yet to be seen if this update has fixed the issue.

Meanwhile, some people have found that disabling Xbox Game DVR feature fixes the problem, but this doesn’t work for everyone.

The next major update to Windows 10, the Fall Creators Update, arrives on October 17, so hopefully Microsoft will include further fixes for this problem then.