MicroBot Sense is a tiny multi-function sensor for a tiny price

MicroBot Sense is a tiny sensor that can monitor a vast array of different inputs – including temperature, CO2, light, sound and movement – and alert you when the levels get beyond a pre-set level.

Combined with its portability, this means that Sense can work as an anti-theft device, an air-quality monitor, even an impromptu baby monitor.

Practically any time that you can think about wanting to measure your surroundings, you can, and all for a pretty small amount of money.

Doing it all for very little

The Sense is currently a Kickstarter project, with a Super Early Bird discount bringing the price of a single unit down from the estimated $49.99 RRP to just $41 (about £30, AU$50).

Unsurprisingly, the project has successfully met its goal budget with 30 days to go at time of writing.

Sense works with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT, and Google Assistant integration is on the way. The integration of IFTTT means that you can set up a command for your heating to reduce if your home temperature gets too high, or your blinds to open once sunlight is bright enough, or, well, pretty much any integration of ‘if this, then that’.

If all that sounds a bit much, there is a simple ‘Quick Check’ feature that you activate by pressing the sole button on the Sense’s 38mm x 38mm body.

The Sense is battery powered, and given how little it is, lasts a surprising month on a single charge. It operates using Bluetooth Low Energy, which means it either needs to connect to your phone, or a tablet or MicroBot Hub (available for an additional $59).

The one snag that we can see is that there’s a subscription plan, starting at $2.99 a month. Although if you’re a Kickstarter backer you get your first year for free.

Via The Ambient