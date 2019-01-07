LG Styler is a smart cupboard that steams your clothes while they hang

Smart speakers, smart TVs, smart lighting – add smart cupboards to the growing list of AI-enabled smart home gadgets headed to your house, thanks to the new LG Styler, revealed at CES 2019 .

A mirror-fronted cupboard with a built-in display, it will not only store clothes inside but it'll look after them too.

It features a moving hanger system, and can automatically remove wrinkles from garments stored inside it.

Allergy free

LG has developed a smart steaming system, TrueSteam, which is also designed so an not to irritate those who suffer from allergies.

Simply hang your clothes inside the cupboard, and the LG AI ThinQ assistant will begin a steaming cycle for you that cares for your clothes in a manner that removes the build-up of dust and asthma-triggering allergens in your clothes.

It's the latest in LG's growing suite of smart home devices with AI smarts built in, from notification-sending fridges to a new AI-equipped home-brew beer maker, the LG HomeBrew. Even a DIY hangover won't prevent you from leaving the house with a finely pressed shirt, it seems.