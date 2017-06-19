LG G6 Plus launches with 128GB of storage and hi-res audio

The LG G6 Plus has just been announced, but rather than it being a notable step up from the standard "non-Plus" model – like the iPhone 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus are – there’s not a lot different on the new flagship phone.

There are two main upgrades on the G6 Plus, with 128GB of storage squeezed inside which is an improvement on the 32GB in the standard LG G6, while a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC has also been incorporated into the headphone jack providing hi-res audio support.

You’ll also find a pair of B&O Play earphones in the LG G6 Plus box and it will be available in Optical Astro Black, Marine Blue and Terra Gold color variants.

It means the LG G6 Plus still boasts the same (and older) Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM as the standard G6, as well as the same 5.7-inch QHD display.

We’re still waiting on a LG G6 Plus price and release date, with LG saying exact dates will be "announced locally in each market".

New features for the G6 too

The arrival of the G6 Plus is good news for the LG G6 though, as it comes with a new software update which LG will roll out to G6 handsets in the coming weeks and months.

First up is Face Print, that allows you to unlock the G6 and G6 Plus in under a second by holding the phone up to your face without the need to press any buttons. LG says this is "more convenient to use than existing facial recognition technology," but we'll put it to the test during our review.

New Low Power Consumption smarts have also been added, which will hopefully see the G6 improve its battery life performance, but again it's something we'll check out when the update lands on our handset.

Finally the new software adds a covered lens warning, which alerts you when your fingers start to stray over the dual snappers on the rear of the handset.