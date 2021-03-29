Leaked set photos suggest the Wild Hunt is coming to Netflix's The Witcher

Filming of Netflix's The Witcher season 2 is now well under way, and it appears Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Co. will have an especially terrifying menace to deal with this year, according to new leaked photos from the set.

As revealed by r/NetflixWitcher on Twitter, it appears the frosty baddies known as the Wild Hunt will be featured in some capacity during the show's upcoming second season.

Best known for being the chief antagonists of the third Witcher video game, the Wild Hunt are described as "as a cavalcade of wraiths on undead horses galloping across the sky and serving as an omen of war," as per their Wiki entry on Fandom.

🎥– More pictures of S2 filming of the Wild Hunt in North Devon pic.twitter.com/M1xpLj3UkOMarch 27, 2021 See more

While the armored riders featured in these photos are obviously more earthbound than what's described above, the show's take on the Wild Hunt seems to be sticking quite close to the source material.

In the books and game (spoiler alert) the Wild Hunt set their sights on Ciri and the power that comes with her Elder Blood, which they hoped would allow them to invade our world.

Depending on how Netflix plans to incorporate the Wild Hunt into this season, their inclusion may offer some idea of what's in store for Geralt at its conclusion – if it goes the way we think it might, it would make for one hell of a cliffhanger leading into the show's third season!

Although a release date for The Witcher: Season 2 has yet to be revealed, it's likely that Netflix will bring the series back by the end of 2021.

[via PCGamesN]