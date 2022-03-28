iPad Pro (2022) could land with the iPhone 14, but it might not be worth the wait

Audio player loading…

If you’ve been holding out for the iPad Pro (2022) then you might have to keep holding out for quite a while longer, as the latest information on the slate suggests that it won’t be landing for at least around six months.

That’s according to Mark Gurman (who has a good track record for Apple information) in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. Gurman claims that the next iPad Pro will likely land this ‘fall,’ meaning between September and November.

That would probably mean a launch alongside the iPhone 14 range and the Apple Watch 8, both of which are expected to land in September – though it’s possible that Apple will hold two events during that period, like it did in 2020.

In any case, whenever it does arrive, the iPad Pro (2022) will apparently feature an M2 chipset. This will reportedly have the same octa-core CPU as the M1 found in the iPad Pro (2021) range, but potentially with more GPU cores, along with speed and efficiency improvements, due to being made on a 4nm process.

Additionally, the iPad Pro (2022) will apparently support MagSafe, like the iPhone 13 range, allowing – among other things – wireless charging. This is something we’ve heard a number of times now.

Gurman doesn’t say anything more than that about the iPad Pro (2022), but if it really is that far out, then it’s not surprising that news about the slate is limited.

Of course, we’d take Gurman’s claims with a pinch of salt, but given his track record and the fact that there’s no imminent sign of the iPad Pro (2022), there’s a high chance that he’s right.

An iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Analysis: don’t wait, just buy

With the prospect of a wait of six months or more, you might be wondering whether it’s worth holding out for Apple’s next iPad, and the answer is probably not.

The M1 chipset in the iPad Pro (2021) is already more powerful than most apps or users need, and by the sounds of things the M2 will only be a fairly small upgrade anyway. MagSafe meanwhile is more of a nice-to-have feature than an essential one for most people.

And beyond that? Other leaks have suggested that the 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) could get a mini-LED screen, which actually is quite a big change, though the current model’s display is already great. And the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) already has a mini-LED screen, so no significant changes are expected for its bigger sibling's display.

Indeed, the screen sizes will probably remain the same too based on current leaks, so despite the potentially long wait for the 2022 models, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be very big upgrades at all.

Stock up on the best iPad apps

Via MacRumors