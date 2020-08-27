iPad Air 4 and Apple Watch 6 listings suggest they're coming soon

As well as the iPhone 12, we’re expecting Apple to launch the Apple Watch 6 and probably also the iPad Air 4 very soon, and there’s now additional evidence that those devices are on the way, as they appear to have been spotted on a database.

The listings come from the database of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), a database that they would have to be listed on before being sold in some parts of the world.

Spotted by Consomac (an Apple-focused French website), the listings include model numbers for eight unknown Apple Watch models and seven unknown iPads. The large number of models doesn’t mean a large number of tablets and wearables are on the way, rather they likely refer to different storage capacities, connectivity options, or other small variations.

No names

None of the devices are mentioned by name, so we can’t be certain that it’s the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 we’re looking at here, but the watches are listed as running watchOS 7, and the tablets as running iPadOS 14, both of which are software versions that haven’t launched (beyond a beta) yet.

That in turn suggests that these are totally new models, and the iPad Air 4 is rumored to be the next iPad we’ll get, so it’s the obvious guess.

The listings don’t reveal anything else, but their appearance is significant, since any information listed by the EEC can be taken as official. In the past devices have often been listed there around two months before going on sale, which could mean these Apple gadgets will hit stores in mid or late October.

However, they may well be announced before then, with a recent leak suggesting that both the Apple Watch 6 and a new iPad would be announced during the week commencing September 7, so we’ll hopefully know a lot more soon.

The iPad Mini 6 could also land soon

Via PhoneArena