iPad Air (2022) colors: every shade explained

The iPad Air line saw a new model at Apple’s March Peek Performance event, with the launch of the iPad Air (2022) , and the company’s mid-tier device now more closely resembles the premium iPad Pro models than ever before.

With support for the second-generation Apple Pencil, a 10.9-inch display with rounded corners and, perhaps most importantly, the M1 chipset that powers Apple’s computers, it’s a tempting option for all kinds of users.

What makes it even more attractive is the new color options, with five new shades to choose from whether you’re looking at the 64GB or 256GB model of the tablet.

The iPad Air (2022) comes in Space Grey, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight - some of those are the same as the iPad Air 4 , and some are different. Let’s look closer.

Space Gray

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has offered Space Grey for years across various device lineups, but it always seems to change slightly each time. The iPad Air (2022)’s Space Grey shade offers a very business-like slate color on the rear casing, which complements the black screen bezels. It’s almost like a ‘gunmetal’ color.

Starlight

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple doesn’t offer the iPad Air (2022) in white, but Starlight is as close as you’ll get. It’s an off-white color with a hint of cream that’s darker than its iPhone SE (2022) counterpart, and a little closer to the iPhone 13 – minus the glossy finish.

Pink

(Image credit: Apple)

While Apple seems to have retired Rose Gold as a shade - at least for now - Pink is pretty close. It’s perhaps a little more rose than gold, but the more premium finish makes it appear less reflective than the iPhone 13 in the same color. That also makes it look just a sliver darker overall.

Blue

(Image credit: Apple)

Despite sharing the same name as the blue of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini , the blue shade on the iPad Air (2022) is actually a little closer to the Sierra Blue found on Apple’s latest Pro smartphones – it’s just a hair darker.

Purple

(Image credit: Apple)

There’s no comparison in the iPhone 13 range for the iPad Air (2022)’s purple color, but it’s actually very close to the iPhone 12 in purple that was released a few months into that generation. It’s a little paler, but not by a lot.