iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 may not get cross-platform apps at WWDC after all

Where have all of the iOS 12 features gone? That's what we're asking after a new report suggests iOS 12 and macOS 10.14 may not get cross-platform apps after all.

Apple's rumored plan was to make it easy for developers to create apps on both of its operating systems, and it was supposedly going to be a big highlight for WWDC 2018 next month. Millions of your favorite iOS apps and games could suddenly be available on your Mac computer.

All of this is in doubt today, and with the cross-platform user-interface project likely to launch in 2019, according to first- and second-hand sources who talked to Daring Fireball. The expectation is for it to launch with macOS 10.15 and iOS 13 in 2019.

iOS 12 may be ALL about stability

This isn't the first big iOS 12 feature to be saved for iOS 13, according to previous reports. Apple was also said to be planning a home screen redesign and could change up the the Camera, Mail, and Photos apps.

These overhaul plans are said to have been sidelined in favor of focusing on iOS 12 stability. There are enough lingering iOS 11 problems to tell you why this is necessary.

But Apple has to have something exciting to show on stage at its WWDC keynote. We thought it was going to be iOS and macOS cross-platform app support, but that's looking a lot less likely today. We'll know what the software plans are on June 4.