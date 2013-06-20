Facebook photo comments just means more cat and meme replies

Of course, some memes are unquestionably more important than others

Adding a photo inside a Facebook comment has been a laborious task, but the social networking site is addressing this first-world with photos that can be uploaded directly inside replies.

"When I'm talking with a friend, sometimes showing a photo helps me tell a story much better than words alone," explained Facebook engineer Bob Baldwin in a post.

"If we're hanging out in person, I can show a photo from my phone, but on Facebook I'd have to post a link to a photo. Now, you'll be able to attach a photo directly when posting a comment."

Baldwin asked his friends to try out Facebook's new photo-in-comments feature, to which 25 people replied - one with an obligatory cat meme.

The latest Facebook tweak

Previously, to get a photo inside a Facebook comment, users had to insert a link to another destination like the popular photo uploading service imgur.com.

This created an awkward "link preview" along with the image, and kept the usually way-too-long hyperlink string intact.

Today's change does away with the need for a "link preview" and distracting hyperlink, and simply puts just the photo out there for everyone to see.

This is the latest update to the Facebook, which recently added nested comments and a streamlined Timeline in advance of its mobile-friendly design rollout.