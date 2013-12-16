Beyoncé's secret album puts other iTunes sales records to shame

Beyoncé blew the world's mind last week when out of the blue (Ivy) she dropped her fifth solo album exclusively on iTunes.

Now Queen Bey can lay claim to the fastest selling album on iTunes ever, Apple has announced. In three days, 828,773 copies crescendo'd their way to Macs, iPhones, iPads and iPods everywhere.

The self-titled Beyoncé, comprised of 14 songs and 17 accompanying music videos, burned up the US first week album sales record and shot to number one in 104 countries to boot.

Now stop being so fabulous, Mrs. Carter. It's depressing us mortals.

