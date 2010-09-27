Online porn boss meet-up announced to tackle piracy

Adult film retail outfit Pink Visual has decided enough is enough in the fight against the online piracy of pornography and has organised a conference for the biggest players in the porn industry to attend.

Called the Content Protection Retreat, the three-day meet up (that's 'meet up' not 'meat up') will educate the adult industry in the ways of the pirate and help tackle what is a bit of a headache for the pornographic industry.

"Like a certain better-known form of 'CPR,' the Content Protection Retreat is all about breathing new life into something that might otherwise die," says the safe for work CPR website.

"In this case, what we're trying to 'resuscitate' is nothing less than the profitability of the adult entertainment industry."

Administering CPR

As there is likely to be big demand to attend CPR, the event is limiting itself to 30 companies, which have to match the following criteria: "In order to be considered as an attendee of the CPR, your company must own the rights to at least 2,000 adult videos."

To reiterate, that is 'own the rights' to 2,000 bits of video smut, not just own 2,000 adult DVDs.

This is one of the first conferences of its kind to tackle piracy in the pornographic market and it has already had the backing from big names, like Hustler, Titan Media and Private.

Pink Visual is hoping that the conference will help with its plight to "effectively drive those who engage in adult content piracy completely underground by January 2012".

