Silent Push uncovers IPTV piracy network spanning thousands of domains and addresses worldwide

Piracy network linked to multiple companies impacts global brands like Netflix and Disney

One site has thousands of servers as consumers face fraud and malware risks

A massive Internet Protocol Television piracy network has been uncovered by researchers.

Silent Push says the network, which has apparently been active for years, extends across more than 1,000 domains and 10,000 IP addresses.

The analysts said the operation has affected more than 20 global media brands, including Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Sky Sports, and the Premier League.

Fraud and malware risks

The network involves a number of companies known for linking to pirated content.

One site, JVTVlive, advertises access to thousands of channels and movies, claiming to operate 2,000 servers across 198 countries. The researchers said the site’s claims appear accurate.

Illicit IPTV providers often restream legitimate TV channels, sell access to premium content at low rates, and rely on website clusters with changing domains and login details.

Silent Push said one site, was offering “$15/month for 22,500 channels and 100,000 Movies & TV Shows.”

While piracy networks profit heavily, consumers often face exposure to fraud and malware risks, resulting in fraudulent credit card charges, data theft, and infected devices.

The study noted that IPTV networks differ from general internet streaming.

IPTV operates on dedicated networks managed by providers, while streaming typically uses the open internet through apps and services like Hulu or YouTube TV.

Silent Push investigators began with a single piracy domain, which was linked to a much wider network.

The researchers were able to create a technical fingerprint connecting this first service to more than 10,000 IP addresses and 1,100 domains.

The analysts said much of the content appears unlicensed, although final confirmation would require responses from each affected brand, which is a mammoth task in itself.

No evidence of legitimate licensing arrangements has been found so far, however.

The research was presented in advance of a planned September 23 webinar called “Stopping Piracy Distribution Networks at Scale.”

(Image credit: Silent Push)