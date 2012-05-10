Official music streaming chart launches, reveals UK's dodgy taste

Starting next week, the UK will have its very own Official Music Streaming chart pulling in data from Spotify, Deezer, We7, Napster, Zune and Charts Now.

Taking in streams from both ad-funded and subscription streaming services, the chart will stand alone, rather than feeding in to the official Top 40 in any way.

The new chart will be run by the Official Charts Company but it's supported by the Entertainment Retailers Association (Era) and the BPI.

And now, some facts

To, er, celebrate the launch of the chart, the OCC has unveiled the most-streamed artists of 2012 so far, with ginger hobbit Ed Sheeran coming in at number one.

Lana Del Rey, David Guetta, Rihanna and Coldplay round out the top five – interesting, since Coldplay boycotted streaming altogether for a while.

But it won't come as a surprise to anyone that Gotye's Baa Baa Black Sheep sampling 'Somebody That I Used to Know' is the most streamed track of 2012 so far.

The first official streaming chart top 100 will be announced at OfficialCharts.com on Monday 14 at 1pm.