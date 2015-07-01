Sony just launched its own Kickstarter for new gadgets

In what seems like an admission of defeat in creative direction, Sony announced today that it's launching a crowdfunding platform called First Flight, which will let the company's future product investments be determined by its customers.

Built off the back of Sony's Seed Acceleration Program, which started last year to encourage Sony employees to pitch new product concepts, the new crowdfunding website offers a few products that can already be pre-ordered.

Currently the platform is only open to Japanese customers, but the website has a familiar crowdsourcing layout with a funding goal (including the percentage reached so far) and a campaign page that details the product pitch, team members and the various iterations and product options.

First on First Flight

The first fully-fledged campaign on First Flight is a universal remote control called HUIS, which already had over 40 percent of its ¥5 million target (AU$52,000,£25,000,US$40,000) from 79 backers, on the first day.

Also on the service is a smart tag called MESH, which comes in four variations that wirelessly sync with other smart devices and can either flash an LED light, interact with a remote button, detect motion or allow for manual configuration.

There is also the FES watch, which will allow users to change the design layout and colour of the watch face to match a user's outfit or mood.