Foxtel to start selling broadband and phone plans in 2014

If you've found it annoying to have to pay separate bills for your phone line, home internet and Foxtel over the years, things may start looking up for you next year.

Foxtel has signed a deal with Telstra, one of its parent companies, which will see the pay TV company reselling broadband and fixed-line telephone plans bundled with its many pay TV options beginning sometime late next year.

Foxtel's "triple play" plans will connect users through Telstra's ADSL network and the National Broadband Network.

Blurred TV lines

Just as analog TV becomes a thing of the past, Foxtel moving into the "triple play" ISP market signifies a new chapter for the pay TV company in Australia.

No pricing details have been announced, nor how the bundles will work, though we imagine it would make Foxtel either a very attractive or more restrictive option.

On the plus side, the company has said that it would be looking at discounts and unmetered use for bundles, but also simpler billing and customer care.

Though Foxtel has launched internet-only services like Foxtel Go and Presto that don't lock you in a contract, signing on for a bundle may end up locking you in anyway.

In any case, we'll be interested to see how pricing stacks up once it's announced.