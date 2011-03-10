Facebook founders dominate Forbes rich list

The Facebook founders are doing all right for themselves

The annual Forbes rich list is out and it seems that those associated with Facebook's early days are now reaping vast amounts of monetary reward, with six people associated with Facebook on the list.

At the top of the coffers pile is co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He has yet to break into the top 50 of the world's richest people - but at number 52 he's not short of a few bob or two.

Forbes has calculated his wealth to be around $13.5 billion, or £8.3 billion. To put this in context, this is a similar wealth to Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, who has $13 billion stashed under his mattress.

Money makers

The other folk to get mega-rich from Facebook are: co-founders Dustin Moskovitz and Eduardo Saverin, and investors Sean Parker and Peter Thiel.

To show how the tide is changing in the technology world, however, perhaps the biggest star on the list is Yuri Milner.

He is not only an investor in Facebook but CEO of Digital Sky Technologies who also owns a large whack of Zynga, the social gaming developer behind FarmVille.

He may not be as well known as Zuckerberg but he was chosen as the cover star of the rich list this year.