EzyFlix.tv taking your home movie library to the cloud, launches Disc-2-Digital beta

Got Blu-rays and DVDs lying around? EzyFlix.tv has announced that it will now let you put your hard copy movies and TV shows legally into the cloud with the launch of Disc-2-Digital beta, making Australia one of the first countries outside of the US to get a similar service.

The process is rather simple, though you'll need to download the EzyFlix.tv app on your PC or Mac, then sign up for EzyFlix.tv and UltraViolet accounts - which are free.

From there, you simply search a movie title, put the DVD or Blu-Ray in, and pick if you want the film saved digitally in either HD or SD quality.

At launch, there will be 1000 movies available for Disc-2-Digital with more to follow.

Get your discs moving

Unfortunately, there is a fee attached to each conversion, with the SD option charging $2 and HD costing $5. Of course, it does save you from buying a title again digitally, so that might make it worth the extra cash.

"When we transitioned from VHS tape to DVD and even from DVD to Blu-ray to enjoy HD, technology dictated that consumers had to essentially re-buy their collections to keep enjoying the films and programs they loved," said Craig White, CEO and co-founder of Access Digital Entertainment, the company behind EzyFlix.tv.

"With Disc-2-Digital, there is a small conversion fee but the result is endless enjoyment of your existing collection across any device, anytime, anywhere."

The titles can then be accessed through either EzyFlix.tv or UltraViolet, available on iOS, Android, PCs, Macs, Samsung smart TVs and Google's Chromecast.