TPG planning its own wireless broadband and NBN alternative

TPG looks to be building up its own network for wireless and fibre broadband with hopes to be as independent as the company can be.

The Australian Financial Review reported that the company has plans to build a broadband network in cities that would run cables to business complexes and apartments.

As the fibre would run to the building, it will rival the speeds of the new Coalition government's proposed fibre-to-the-node national broadband network (NBN), which is slated to have download speeds at around 25Mbps.

According to the report, TPG's plan would cost customers $69.99 for download speeds of 100Mbps, along with unlimited downloads and local calls included.

It would also mean that TPG would not be reliant on the NBN in these areas, though it would still use the NBN for services in regional and rural areas.

A TPG-wide network

Along with the proposed fibre cabling in built up areas of Australia's major cities, TPG is also looking to build up its wireless broadband network.

According the AFR, the wireless network will be built using small cell panels, typically attached to the tall buildings, and the 2.3Ghz spectrum band it won during the Digital Dividend auction earlier this year in conjunction with its proposed fibre backhaul.

"It is very important that we have our own infrastructure," TPG's head David Teoh told the AFR.

"This will mean we don't rely on anyone and control our own destiny… from the last mile to the backhaul, to the international cables and voice networks."

TPG has so for been an Optus MNVO, meaning the build-up of its own network will make it an all-out telco in its own right – one that will potentially have more powerful fixed and wireless broadband alternatives.