iiNet introduces Jiva and its $79 unlimited broadband plan

After iiNet bought Adam Internet just earlier this month, it is now setting up a new ISP brand called Jiva, which will offer unlimited data for $79 a month.

Starting from September, customers will be able to sign up for the 24 month contract that will give you unlimited broadband data on an ADSL2+ broadband connection, as well as all local and national landline calls and a wireless modem.

As iiNet does not offer unlimited plans currently, with its highest internet-only plan offering 1TB of data for $99, iiNet CEO Michael Malone hopes to provide a quality alternative targeted toward new customers.

"Over the next 12 months, I want Jiva to prove that an innovative, high-quality internet and phone offering can successfully compete with the low-value offers in the traditional 'all you can eat' space," Malone said in a statement.

One-plan Jiva

It looks like Jiva will have only the one plan under its banner, which proposes: "One plan. One bill. Always."

"Our research is telling us there is a section of the market that wants high-quality broadband that they can just set-and-forget," said Malone.

"Jiva is targeting those people – by having one simple product we can streamline human contact and offer a quality connection at a great price."

However, while the new plan looks to match up with TPG's unlimited broadband offering, Malone believes that by having the one product under Jiva, iiNet "… can streamline human contact and offer a quality connection at a great price."

We'll have to wait and see the full details of the Jiva plan in September before making any comparisons.