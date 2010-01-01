Be cuts broadband to £7.50 per month

People who made a new year's resolution to save money this year might want to take a look at the revamped budget Be Value package, which has been cut from £13.50 a month to £7.50 a month.

The service is available on an annual contract, with free set-up and a data cap of 40GB per month.

Download speeds are the widely adopted "up to 8Mb" and customers who use more than 40GB "regularly", will be asked to move to an unlimited package, says Be.

As a launch deal, though, the service provider is offering unlimited usage until 30 June 2010.

Be Value also comes with a free wireless modem and free tech support.

It's not quite the cheapest UK broadband deal currently on offer – it's beaten by the Plusnet Value package at £5.99 per month.

The Plusnet Value package is capped at a lower 10GB of data per month, although any usage between midnight and 8am won't count towards your monthly allowance.

Unfortunately, neither service is available across the whole of the UK, so you'll need to pop your phone number into the form on the ISPs' websites to see if you qualify.