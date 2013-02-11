Trending

$11 million X-Wing Kickstarter counters Death Star

These are they funds they're looking for

As if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror...

The Rebel Alliance responded this week to the Empire's efforts to build a Death Star by lobbying to build a squadron of X-Wing fighters.

The saga started this January when the White House officially responded to a petition to fund construction of a fully-operational, moon-sized space station by saying no.

In response, the erstwhile minions of the Emperor (at www.gnut.co.uk) took to Kickstarter in an effort to raise £20,000,000 for the construction of the Death Star, with over £226,000 currently pledged.

To counter, a hero of the Republic (Simon Kwan, product designer) established another Kickstarter campaign to raise $11 million to assemble a precision X-Wing fighter.

Gold leader

One fighter may not be up to the task, the Kickstarter notes, so it has established a reach goal of $4,485,672,683, or the all-time box office total for all of the Star Wars films.

A second stretch goal for the campaign is to raise 13 million Galactic Standard Credits, a form of currency that has been used since a long, long time ago.

With the credits, the Republic hopes to fund "a Class YT-1300 Freighter (heavily modified) and a crew consisting of a Corellian smuggler and a Wookie co-pilot."

Among it's lofty goals (leading a successful uprising against the Empire, etc.), the X-Wing campaign hopes to include iPhone and Siri integration in its designs.

There has been no word yet as to whether or not the X-Wing will be compatible with Android, Blackberry, or Windows Phone, or if those platforms have gone to the Dark Side.

