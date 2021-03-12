India vs England live stream 2021: how to watch T20 cricket online from anywhere

England's 2021 tour of India continues as Eoin Morgan leads a strong line-up in this five-match series of short form matches - all of which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs England live stream and catch all the T20 cricket action online, wherever you are in the world right now.

The visitors capitulated somewhat in their recent 3-1 Test series defeat, with Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali all having been rested at certain points ahead of an increasingly congested international cricket schedule.

All of the white-ball stars should all feature here, though - Morgan's men have a reputation to uphold, after all. Ranked No.1 in the world by the ICC in this format, England have won every T20 series for the past three years - and in Dawid Malan boast arguably the short format game's most deadly batsman.

India are nevertheless strong favourites to triumph - both in this series and the 2021 T20 World Cup, which they'll also stage on home turf later this year. With arguably the sport's most formidable lineup of batsmen from start to finish, Virat Kohli's side look set to open with the particularly explosive pairing of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for this one.

The hosts will also have the benefit of a huge crowd behind them, with reports suggesting as many as 80,000 people could attend on each day at the newly-renamed Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly the Motera Stadium). Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable 2021 India vs England live stream and watch every match of the T20 cricket action online from anywhere.

How to watch India vs England T20 cricket from outside your country

In India, UK, Australia or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch India vs England: live stream T20 cricket online in the UK

While Channel 4 had the rights to the preceding Test series, Sky Sports has exclusive live coverage in the UK of this five-match T20 series. Sky's coverage is set to kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Sky Sports Cricket on each day of action. If you're looking to watch the series but don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your cricket coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers - just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

2021 India vs England live stream: how to watch T20 cricket online in the host nation

Disney+ Hotstar is the platform of choice for watching the 4th Test as it now hosts Star Sports cricket coverage. Play gets under way at 7pm IST every day from March 12. There are two different subscription option available for the streaming service - Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The former has a monthly as well as an annual subscription payment plan, while the latter is only available as yearly subscription option. In terms of content, the main difference between the two subscription options is that Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives you access to western TV shows, movies, and original Disney+ content in English, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is restricted primarily to content in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The asking price for Disney+ Hotstar Premium is Rs. 299 a month or Rs. 1,499 a year, while Disney+ Hotstar VIP is provided at Rs. 399 a year. Customers with a credit card can get the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription at a discounted price of Rs. 395. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to live stream India vs England T20 cricket and watch online in Australia

The exclusive Australian TV broadcaster for this India vs England T20 series is Fox Sports. If you don't have it as part of a Foxtel pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including F1, NRL, FA Cup football...the list goes on! A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month and arguably represents better value. Best of all. both offer a FREE trial so you can see what they're like for yourself. Live India vs England T20 coverage starts on Kayo at 12.20am AEDT each day of play.

How to watch India vs England: live stream T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show England's T20 series matches against India in New Zealand, with Sky Sport 2 the channel to head to for your cricket fix today. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go. Coverage of the Test series is due to start each day at 2.20am NZDT.

India vs England live stream: where to watch T20 cricket in the US (and Canada)

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is usually where you'll find all the big cricket action in the US, but this T20 series between India and England isn't being covered by them. Instead, all the action for cricket fans in North America over the next few days is being advertised and promoted by Hotstar US. A Hotstar US subscription will set you back $50 per year, giving you access to international cricket that takes place in India, as well as Bollywood blockbusters. With apps for Android and iOS, you can stream it on-the-go as well. The first ball each day will be bowled in the morning for US fans, with play set to start at 8.30am ET/5.30pm PT from March 12.

Here are all the key dates for this five-match T20 international series between hosts India and visiting England.