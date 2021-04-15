How to watch Younger season 7 on Paramount Plus from anywhere

So will it be Charles or Josh? Or does Liza have another plan - and perhaps another man - up her sleeve? Younger season 7 guarantees mischief and broken hearts aplenty, with Liza locked into an increasingly unstable love triangle that might just become a spicy square. The new season is also, sadly, the final chapter of the show, so read on as we explain how to watch Younger season 7 online - stream it exclusively on Paramount Plus, where a free 7-day trial is on offer.

Season 6 wrapped up with Charles popping the question at Diana and Enzo's wedding, and we've had to wait a year and a half for Liza's answer.

The only thing we know for certain is it's not going to be plain sailing. Liza and Josh still have feelings for each other, there's a new blond bombshell who's surfed his way into the picture, and Quinn is sinking her claws into Charles.

Kelsey finds herself at a crossroads of her own as it dawns on her that she's no longer the one of the new kids on the block, and she has to face the fallout from a very difficult career choice.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Younger season 7 online - stream every new episode of the comedy on Paramount Plus from anywhere.

How to watch Younger season 7 from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Younger season 7 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Younger season 7 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Younger season 7 from abroad

How to watch Younger season 7 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Younger season 7 is available to watch on the newly rebranded Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. The first four episodes of the new season land on the streaming service on Thursday, April 15, with the following eight episodes being released on a weekly basis each Thursday thereafter. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is home to TV shows from the Star Trek franchise, not to mention the obvious place to watch the Rugrats 2021 revival, Frasier's return, and the best of CBS's live sports action without having to splash out on pricey cable. Outside of the US? Residents of the country can take the same subscription services they pay for at home with them wherever they are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Younger season 7 online in Canada

Paramount Plus is also the place to watch Younger season 7 in Canada, but if you don't mind being a few days behind you can also tune in via Amazon Prime. The new season premieres on Thursday, April 15 on Paramount Plus, which costs $5.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. However, it's also coming to Prime on Monday, April 19, which means you can tune in without paying a thing, thanks to the famous FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. After that, a subscription costs either $7.99 per month of $79 for the year. Can't watch Younger as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada.

How to watch Younger online in the UK

Sky has the rights to Younger in the UK, but there's no word yet on the Younger season 7 UK release. While you wait, Younger seasons 1-6 are available to stream on-demand via Sky and Now TV, which is your best bet for watching Sky shows on the cheap and without a contract. That said, getting a Sky subscription might not be as expensive as you think, so be sure to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you're getting today's best prices and offers. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch Younger in Australia

There's no word on when any broadcaster Down Under will be showing Younger season 7. Seasons 1-6 can, however, be purchased subscription-free from Fetch and Apple TV.