How to watch the Friday Night Dinner season 6 finale online from anywhere

Shalom! After another generous helping of Goodman family misfortune, Friday Night Dinner is set for the final service of its sixth run - so grab yourself some squirrel, make for the shed, and follow our guide as we tell you how to watch the Friday Night Dinner season finale online from anywhere tonight.

Friday Night Dinner cheat sheet The Goodman family made their debut on UK TV screens back in 2011, while the season 6 finale of Friday Night Dinner is tonight (Friday, May 1) at 10pm. It airs on Channel 4.

The new series has treated us to a schmoigel of new disasters, including Martin's ill-fated purchase of a caravan, Aunty Val's adventures in online dating, and of course... a plastic bag stuck up a tree.

For the uninitiated, the show centres on eccentric Jewish family the Goodmans and sons Jonny (Tom Rosenthal) and Adam (Simon Bird). Pissface and Pussface, as the siblings affectionately refer to each other, visit their parents Jackie (Tamsin Greig) and Martin (Paul Ritter) for dinner every Friday - and are interrupted by oddball neighbour Jim (Mark Heap) without fail.

Season 6 draws to a close tonight with 'The Females', when it looks like we're finally going to get to meet Jonny and Adam's mysterious girlfriends. With a seventh series still unconfirmed, this could be our last ever meal with the Goodmans - so read on to find out how to watch the Friday Night Dinner season finale from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Friday Night Dinner season finale in the UK

The long-running show is produced by Channel 4 and therefore the new series is exclusive to the station and its on-demand streaming platform All4 in the UK. The opening episode aired at 10pm on Friday, March 27 and the season finale keeps the same slot on May 1. This means that it's completely free to watch Friday Night Dinner or stream it online in the UK, provided you've got a valid TV license. If you're currently out of the UK for whatever reason and can't access your usual streaming service, remember you can always just grab a VPN and point yourself back to Blighty to watch your favourite shows as usual.

How to watch the Friday Night Dinner season finale from outside your country

Friday Night Dinner season 6 dropped at the perfect time, hitting the small screen just as many of us were coming to terms with the Covid-19 lockdown. Unfortunately, anyone stuck abroad will likely find that they're unable to watch show as usual, due to geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Friday Night Dinner no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch with your favorite takeout.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch the Friday Night Dinner season 6 finale from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Friday Night Dinner in the US for free

Series 6 of Friday Night Dinner isn't available in the US yet, but you can watch the first few seasons of the popular British sit-com for free via Hulu, which offers costs just $5.99 a month and offers a FREE 1-month trial. Given that episodes run to just 30 minutes a piece, this should be plenty of time to get to know the Goodman family. Plus, Hulu lets you add on additional channels to its core service - everything from HBO and Showtime to Spanish-language networks - so it really is a legit alternative to cable and a cord-cutters dream. For the ultimate value, though, bag a Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month, allowing you watch loads of great content as well as live sports (when they're eventually on again). Brits with a valid TV license who find themselves in the US during these difficult times are reminded that they have an alternative to missing out - just grab a VPN as mentioned above and then watch all the streaming services you usually would at home.

How to watch Friday Night Dinner in Australia for free

It's good and bad news for Aussie fans of cringe British comedy Friday Night Dinner. Pessimists will no doubt be aggrieved that Friday Night Dinner season 6 has yet to drop Down Under, but those who prefer to see the glass as half-full will be pleased to note that the first five seasons of the show are available to watch via Stan. Stan is a great value streaming service that can be had from just $10 a month and, in addition to Friday Night Dinner, also hosts top-drawer shows from Friends to Breaking Bad. Best of all, it offers a FREE 30-day trial so you can try it for yourself. As in the US, any Brits who find themselves Down Under at the moment can simply grab a VPN to tune back into the coverage they normally would.