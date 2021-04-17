How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2: stream episodes online from anywhere

Three months after the Italians put a hit out on Bumpy Johnson, he’s back and determined “to fight tooth and nail for every inch of Harlem”. As the Italian mob, the police, and the Black mafia come to blows, we’re here to tell you how to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online and enjoy this explosive drama from anywhere.

Godfather of Harlem provides an intoxicating look at Harlem during the 1960s, then an area rife with violence and civil unrest. Written and produced by Narcos creators Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, it concerns the release of crime boss Bumpy from Alcatraz Prison after 11 years, who returns home to find the Italian mob have muscled in on his turf.

Season 1 ended with Vincent “The Chin” Gigante given permission to take Bumpy’s life, and season 2 picks up with Bumpy appealing for this decision to be reversed. Meanwhile, Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch) urges Black economic nationalism, and conflict erupts as Bumpy takes control of a heroin trafficking pipeline dubbed the “French Connection”, which runs all the way from Marseilles to New York Harbor. The series incorporates key historical events too, such as Muhammad Ali’s World Heavyweight Boxing Championship win, and his friendship with civil rights activist Malcom X.

Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker returns, as does Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, Goodfella’s Paul Sorvino, and Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme. Meanwhile, new cast members include Annabella Sciorra as Fay Bonanno, Justin Bartha as Robert Morgenthau, and Isaach De Bankolé as Monsieur 98, a soft-spoken chemist who makes high-class heroin.

So, get ready for another round of this impeccably acted crime drama as we explain how to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online, no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country as season 2 episodes of Godfather of Harlem drop, then unfortunately geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to your usual streaming service and enjoying this acclaimed show.

There is, however, an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to stream Godfather of Harlem online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Godfather of Harlem from abroad

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online in the US for free

It’s been over a year and a half since we were last acquainted with Harlem gangster Bumpy, and finally season 2 is coming to EPIX. Cable viewers with EPIX in their channel lineup can watch new episodes every Sunday from April 18, which are broadcast at 9pm ET/PT (or 8pm CT) . Cable cutters have plenty of options too, although Amazon Prime Video is ideal with its extensive free trial offers. However, you do need to sign up for both an Amazon Prime Video and an EPIX channel sub. New members (or those returning after a 12 month hiatus) get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which incudes a huge library of films and TV series, Amazon Originals like One Night in Miami, premium delivery, Prime Music, and much more. Once the trial period has elapsed, though, a monthly membership is $12.99. Then to watch Godfather of Harlem season 2, you'll need to sign up for the EPIX channel as well. There's an introductory 7-day free trial available, which also provides access to other EPIX series - DC’s Pennyworth, for example - and you’ll be able to stream the whole of Godfather of Harlem season 1 online too. After the trial finishes, a monthly subscription costs $5.99 a month, although you can cancel at any time. As we’ve mentioned, a VPN like Express VPN is indispensable if you’re out of the country and want to access your regional streaming service. Download one and you'll be able to watch all 10 episodes of Godfather of Harlem season 2 no matter where you are.

Can I watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, there’s no sign that the new season of Godfather of Harlem will find a home in Canada, so the wait to see Bumpy take Harlem back could be a long one. We’ll update this page if that looks likely to change. However, if you’re only just hearing about this gripping slice of life in 1960s Harlem, then all of season 1 is available to stream with an CND$11.99 Disney Plus membership, available to international subscribers as part of its new Star portal. Americans stranded in Canada, then, can simply purchase a VPN to get connected to their US account, and stream season 2 of Godfather of Harlem just like you were back home.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem: stream season 2 in Australia for free

Season 2 of this Forest Whitaker-led drama will debut on Stan from Tuesday, April 20, with a new episode released every week. What’s great about Stan – apart from having hundreds of movies and TV shows like Clarice, Breaking Bad, Gangs of London, and Better Call Saul – is that it offers a 30-day free trial to new customers. In that time, you could binge all of Godfather of Harlem season 1, which is included in Stan's streaming library, and catch at least four new season 2 episodes without being charged a thing. After your trial, paid memberships start at AUS$10. The mid-tier Standard option is AUS$14, while for the Premium plan, you pay $19 for Ultra HD quality and four simultaneous streams. Out of the country? You can connect to a VOD service like Stan from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend Express VPN, which currently provides three months extra FREE with an annual plan.

Can I watch Godfather of Harlem season 2 online in the UK?

There’s no indication season 2 will be available to UK audiences anytime soon, and we’d anticipate a significant wait given the 13-month gap between Godfather of Harlem's debut in the US in 2019, and its eventual UK release in November 2020. However, you can introduce yourself to Bumpy and his mobster rivals with an Amazon Prime Video and Starzplay subscription, where all 10 episodes of season 1 are available. New subscribers get Prime free for a month (£7.99 thereafter) and Starzplay free for 7-days (£4.99 a month thereafter). Just to reiterate, if you’re away from home you can still connect to your favorite live TV or VOD streaming service with a VPN. And, not only will it let you watch regionally restricted content, but it’ll keep your private information safe online too.