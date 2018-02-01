Honor 9 and Honor 8 Pro are now being upgraded to Android Oreo

A new software upgrade - including all the features from Android 8 Oreo - is coming to both the Honor 9 and Honor 8 Pro from today.

We've had official confirmation from Honor that both phones will receive the update in the UK from today, but we have yet to hear about other countries around the world.

We've asked Honor for a full list of where the update will be available, but considering these handsets don't yet have Android Oreo in any other region it may turn out the UK is a test market - in which case there might be a wait if you're elsewhere.

What does Oreo bring?

You'll find the software update is called EMUI 8.0, as that's the brand's name for the upgrade, but it'll come with Android Oreo features as well as a few tweaks from Honor.

Honor claims the update will improve both speed and efficiency on both handsets, but it also brings new features such as picture-in-picture mode, so you can watch a video while using a different app. That's alongside notification dots and Android Instant Apps functionality too.

It's not exactly the same version of EMUI 8 as we've seen on the Huawei Mate 10/Mate 10 Pro as it doesn't come with the EMUI Desktop feature.

If you own the Honor 8 there's still no official word on if you'll be getting the update to Android Oreo. We've asked Honor for comment on whether its 2016 flagship will get the upgrade and will update this article when we hear back.