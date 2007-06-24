New Odin speaker cables cost £12,500 for 1m

Nordost has released what it calls the "world's best" audio cables ever created. At up to £12,500 for a 1m pair, they could well be the most expensive too.

The new Odin audio cables certainly sound very impressive, if the Nordost press release is to be believed. The speaker cables have a flat profile. They incorporate 24 separate conductors made of solid-core, oxygen-free copper (OFC) with a silver surface.

The complex way in which the cables are put together has the effect of reducing surface contact, increasing the air gap between the conductor and the insulating sleeve. This means that the current passing through the cable can go unimpeded by the insulation. And thus the sound that comes out at the other end is of a higher quality.

The new Odin interconnect cable (which runs between your CD player and your amplifier) will set you back £10,000 for a 1m pair. The Odin speaker cable (which runs between your amplifier and your speakers) will cost £12,500 for a 1m pair. Longer lengths cost an additional £4,000 per metre.

Info for audiophiles...

Key Features - Odin Interconnect Cable

Insulation: High purity class 1.003 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Construction: Precision Dual Micro Mono-Filament and TSC design

Conductors: 8 x 23 AWG TSC

Material: 85 microns of extruded silver over 99.99999% OFC

Capacitance: 19.0pF/ft

Dielectric Constant: 1.1

Inductance: 0.07uH

Propagation Delay: 90% speed of light

Overall Shield Coverage: 100% TSC

Terminations: Silver-plated WBT NEXTGEN RCA or Furutech XLR

Price: £10,000 for 1m pair

Key Features - Odin Speaker Cable

Insulation: High purity class 1.003 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Construction: Precision Dual Micro Mono-Filament

Conductors: 24 x 20 AWG

Material: 85 microns of extruded silver over 99.99999% OFC

Capacitance: 9.2pF/ft

Inductance: 0.15uH

Propagation Delay: 98% speed of light

Terminations: Rhodium-plated Z plugs or spades

Price: £12,500 fpr 1m pair