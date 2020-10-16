Google Assistant voice controls are coming to Fitbits very soon

Google Assistant voice controls will be landing on Fitbit devices very soon, according to a new statement from Google, allowing you to control your smart home while working out.

Many Fitbits already support Amazon Alexa, but the recently released Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 are both set to receive a Google-powered upgrade in the near future. The Californian company says the update will land "this winter", which gives it plenty of wiggle room, but means we're expecting it by February 2021 at the latest.

It was only a matter of time until Google Assistant arrived on Fitbit-owners' wrists, as Google is currently in the process of buying the wearables company.

The update will be a real boon for Fitbit owners who've chosen to invest in Google's smart home ecosystem rather than scattering Amazon Echo devices throughout their houses, allowing them to turn on the lights when they get home from a run, turn off the TV at the end of a Peloton class, play some soothing music for meditation, or check the time of their ballet lesson, all without touching their phone.

Finger on the pulse

This will be the second major firmware update for the Fitbit Sense since its launch in September 2020. Earlier in October, it received an update that added a new FDA-approved ECG app, which can detect irregular heart rhythms and alert you that it might be necessary to see your doctor.

If it detects signs of atrial fibrillation, the app can generate a report that you can take along to your appointment or share with a family member.

Via Android Police